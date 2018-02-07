About this product
Our vape pen line has gained massive popularity utilizing some of the cleanest high-quality distillate available with blended terpenes from the most popular best-tasting strains on the market. Drip vape pens create a very pleasant experience using C-Cell technology, which has a ceramic coil atomizer. The ceramic coil allows the distillate and terpenes to be vaporized at a very low and consistent temperature. This produces high vapor production without sacrificing flavor or burning the distillate and terpenes.
Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
25% | high
0% | very low
