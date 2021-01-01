About this product

Sauce may be our most prestigious, in demand, and delicious extract we make. Sauce undergoes a dual extraction process therefore it takes longer to make but is well worth the wait. Furthermore, sauce undergoes its second isolation under slight heat and pressure separating it into two distinct forms; the high terpene layer and THCa.



The high terpene extract (HTE) consists of a unique terpene profile specific to the strain it is extracted from. The high concentration of terpenes enables a secondary extraction to take place where the THCa is forced to precipitate out yielding a pure crystalline solid. The aesthetic is very pleasing and one can see and measure out how much THCa they would like to consume, while simultaneously being able to dip it into there terpene fraction allowing for a customizable dabbing experience.