Presidential OG, also known as "Presidential Kush," and "Presidential OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Presidential OG is made from a cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Presidential OG is 90% indica and 10% sativa.
From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP is always striving to achieve the next level. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception.
Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer three different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers designate the level of curing for the cannabis being extracted used as well as overall quality judged by our expert extract technicians. Cured Resin, Premium Cured Resin and Live Resin are the current tiers available for customers in the state of Arizona. Available in 1g or 3.5g UV-resistant jars. DRIP also offers an incredible Live Hash Rosin throughout the state.