Logo for the brand DRIP Oils + Extracts

DRIP Oils + Extracts

Silver Tier Original Glue (GG#4) Batter 1g

About this product

MMJ batter is one of our most popular concentrates as it is an easy to handle extract that boasts a very high terpene retention. MMJ batter creation follows a process similar to wax creation but utilizes different material and a unique extraction process and therefore yields a cake batter texture. The whipping and agitation deliver a very soft play-dough like extract that is easy to pull a dab from.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!