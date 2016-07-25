About this strain
Supermax OG is a hybrid strain that delivers everything an OG Kush enthusiast cherishes most: fast-acting euphoria that hits like a train alongside an earthy, piney aroma. Its effects tend toward the relaxing indica side of the spectrum with a potency you can see in the thick, sticky blanket of crystal trichomes. With buds that grow both large and dense, commercial growers will appreciate the hefty yields that come out of Supermax OG gardens.
Supermax OG effects
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
48% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
