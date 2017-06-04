About this strain
Chronic is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Skunk and AK-47. This balanced strain produces energizing and uplifting effects. Chronic features a flavor profile of sweet honey, flower, and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression. Growers say this strain can be grown outdoors but should be somewhat sheltered for protection. Chronic has a flowering time of 63 days
About this brand
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.