About this strain
Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.
Sequoia Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.