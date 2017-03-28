Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.