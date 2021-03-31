About this strain
Valley Vixen
The famous San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) is crossed with Do-Si-Dos in this project by Archive Seed Bank. Do-Si-Dos brings vigor, structure, and trichome production, allowing Valley Vixen to rise to new heights. Expect golf-ball-sized Kush-like nuggets that offer a nice smooth Kush flavor profile that will put your head in the clouds.
Valley Vixen effects
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
