About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
