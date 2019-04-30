About this product
DRO Somos Pocos Pero Locos long sleeve weed shirt has large graphic on the backside with a smaller decoration on the front left chest panel.
Relaxed fit
Crew neck, longer body, cuffed sleeves, split detail at sides, slight drop at back
Heavy weight, 5.9 oz/yd2, 20-singles
100% carded cotton (heathers 15% polyester)
Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle bottom hem, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
About this strain
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.
Pura Vida effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
15% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
