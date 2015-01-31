About this product

SUN is crafted to let your inner SUN shine! Unleash your revitalized, extroverted-self. Intentionally connect with the sun energy in the essence of this formula and radiate self confidence. Choose SUN as your desired state and enjoy!



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea

-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath

-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 298°F to 313°F

-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



INTENDED USES:

-Mood enhancer

-Smoking cessation aid

-Blood tonic

-Nourishing dietary supplement



TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Calendula -calendula officinalis-* Used as medicine by the ancient Greek, Roman, Middle Eastern, and Indian cultures for its beta carotene to boost the body’s defense mechanism.



Chamomile -matricaria recutita-* Anti-bacterial properties increases the immune power of a person.



Nettles -urtica dioica- Restores mood & replenishes energy with its amazingly rich protein, vitamins, and minerals.



Raspberry Leaf -rubus idaeus- High concentration of Vitamin C aiding in emotional and physical energy boost.



Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Improves the functioning of the thyroid gland that helps regulate the heart rate, blood pressure & body temperature.