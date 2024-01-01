1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single

by Drops
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin
Strain: GMO (indica)
Effect: Knockout!
Dosage: 100mg THC, 50mg CBN
Pieces: 2

Drops are made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin! This high-quality concentrate preserves a full-spectrum of all the psychoactive compounds and cannabinoids found in a particular strain. We use all natural fruit extracts as well as pectin instead of gelatin. This means our edibles are vegan and gluten-free!

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Drops
Drops
Drops are made with Live Rosin — a full spectrum extract that preserves the many psychoactive compounds in cannabis. Together those compounds work to create the unique experience of a particular strain.

~ Strain Specific ~ Live Rosin ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free ~ Recyclable ~
