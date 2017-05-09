Drops
1:4 CBD Strawberry Drops 60mg 10-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
1:4 CBD:THC Blue Satellite Gum Drops (Drops)
Blue Satellite effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
