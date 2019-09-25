Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

1:4 Strawberry High Dose Jelly 60mg

by Drops
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of J1
J1

J1, also known as "Jack One," "Jack 1," and "J-1," is a high-end hybrid marijuana strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for extra mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

J1 effects

Reported by real people like you
454 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Drops
Drops
Shop products
Strain-Specific - Full Spectrum - Live Resin

Cannabis-Infused Candies