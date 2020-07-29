DTF - Downtown Flower
Canna-Tsu
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
This strain is a 50/50 hybrid, rich in CBD. It's a cross between two CBD strains, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. This strain can be relaxing yet uplifting, it provides relief to people suffering from nausea, Bipolar disorder, sclerosis spasms, convulsion, epilepsy and inflammation.
Canna-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!