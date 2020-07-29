Loading…
Logo for the brand DTF - Downtown Flower

DTF - Downtown Flower

Canna-Tsu

HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%

About this product

This strain is a 50/50 hybrid, rich in CBD. It's a cross between two CBD strains, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. This strain can be relaxing yet uplifting, it provides relief to people suffering from nausea, Bipolar disorder, sclerosis spasms, convulsion, epilepsy and inflammation.

Canna-Tsu effects

152 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
