Gigabud
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
An indica-hybrid strain with a heavy body high. The effects of Gigabud are rather mood elevating, so they can be useful for anxiety disorders and depression. This heavy Indica can be good for those suffering from insomnia as well.
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
55% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
