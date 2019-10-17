DTF - Downtown Flower
Golden Lemon
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
an Indica-dominant hybrid (60% Indica/40% Sativa) providing a balanced mental and physical effect. Upon smoking it you will fell uplifted yet relaxed and creative. This strain is great for those suffering from stress, depression, muscle spasms and pain.
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
