Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
