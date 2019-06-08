About this strain
Coming from the Green House Seed Co., Sweet Valley Kush is an Afghan Kush cultivar with origins in the Hindu Kush region. Plants stay short and produce dense dark green buds coated in resin, giving the strain a sparkly quality. Sweet Valley Kush offers a sweet taste reminiscent of berries on the inhale, while finishing with a thick earthy kush flavor on the exhale. The relaxing and long-lasting high will make for a great Sunday afternoon when your calendar is free.
Sweet Valley Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
