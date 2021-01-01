DTF - Downtown Flower
Tangistan Kush
An indica-dominant hybrid cross between Dudes Diesel and Pakistan Chitral. This strain is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation perfect for a lazy day. Tangistan Kush's effects are felt more in the head than many other indicas. The effects at first may feel uplifted and energizing but after a few minutes, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in.
