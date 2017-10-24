About this strain
Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.
Zombie Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.