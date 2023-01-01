Features:

Dual Port/Wireless Charging: Embrace the future of charging with the Volt's dual port/wireless charging capabilities. You can charge your battery through traditional wired methods or effortlessly go cord-free with wireless charging technology. Say goodbye to tangled cables and enjoy the convenience of charging your Volt with ease.



510 Thread Compatibility: The Volt boasts a 510 thread, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of cartridges and tanks. Whether you prefer pre-filled cartridges or filling your own, the Volt accommodates your vaping needs.



650 mAh Battery: Power meets longevity with the Volt's robust 650 mAh battery. This powerful battery ensures extended vaping sessions without the worry of running out of power. It's perfect for all-day vaping or extended adventures.



15-Minute Auto-Shut Off: Safety comes first, and the Volt includes a smart 15-minute auto-shut off feature. After 15 minutes of continuous use, the battery automatically powers down, preventing overheating and conserving energy for your peace of mind.



Preheat/Sheesh Mode: Experience the epitome of convenience with the Volt's preheat/sheesh mode. A quick activation of this feature ensures your cartridge is perfectly primed, allowing for smooth and consistent vapor production.



Battery Life Indicator: Stay in control with the battery life indicator. The Volt is equipped with a clear and intuitive display, allowing you to monitor the remaining battery life and plan your vaping sessions accordingly.



20-Second Pulls: Enjoy satisfying and full-bodied pulls with the Volt's 20-second pull feature. Revel in smooth and uninterrupted vapor production, elevating your vaping experience to new heights.



Pass Through Charging: Never miss a moment with pass-through charging functionality. Continue vaping while the Volt charges, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of your favorite flavors.



Adjustable Voltage (1.8V - 5.0V): Tailor your vaping experience to perfection with the Volt's adjustable voltage settings. Whether you prefer mild and smooth hits or intense clouds, the Volt lets you fine-tune the voltage to suit your preferences.



Draw Counter: Analyze and track your vaping patterns with the built-in draw counter. The Volt allows you to keep tabs on the number of pulls you've taken, providing insights into your vaping habits.

Show more