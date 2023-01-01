About this product
The DubCharge Atom is a discreet, flameless, and palm-sized dry herb vaporizer kit that is easy-to-use. It has a ceramic chamber that allows you to enjoy your flower at high temperatures while conserving the taste. It also makes the device easy to clean in-between uses and last longer. Now with three distinct colors: Red, Blue and Black
Discreet.
Flameless.
Palm-Sized.
Easy-To-Use Vaporizer.
Features:
Ceramic Chamber: The ceramic chamber allows you to enjoy your flower at high temperatures while conserving the taste. It also makes the device easy to clean in-between uses and last longer.
Mesh Screen: In the nozzle to prevent any particles from passing through. Replacement screens are included
Cleaning Kit: Included in the package is a cleaning device to keep your Atom clean in-between uses.
Power On: 5 clicks to power on the device
Sesh Mode: Single-click to activate the device. The button will flash as the device is heating up. Solid color means it is ready to enjoy.
Temp Control: The DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer has 3 different temperature settings: 390F - Green, 405F - Blue, and 420F - White. While the device is on, single-click to shuffle through the temperatures. The color of the light around the button indicates the corresponding temperature setting.
USB-C Charging: The Atom Dry Herb Vape is charged by a USB-C cable. We provide the cable in the box for you!
Battery Size: 1000mAh 3.7v with 3 minute auto-shutoff
Package Includes:
- DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer
- Cleaning Kit
- Packing Tool
- USB-C Cable
- User Manual
- Replacement Mesh Screens (2)
Discreet.
Flameless.
Palm-Sized.
Easy-To-Use Vaporizer.
Features:
Ceramic Chamber: The ceramic chamber allows you to enjoy your flower at high temperatures while conserving the taste. It also makes the device easy to clean in-between uses and last longer.
Mesh Screen: In the nozzle to prevent any particles from passing through. Replacement screens are included
Cleaning Kit: Included in the package is a cleaning device to keep your Atom clean in-between uses.
Power On: 5 clicks to power on the device
Sesh Mode: Single-click to activate the device. The button will flash as the device is heating up. Solid color means it is ready to enjoy.
Temp Control: The DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer has 3 different temperature settings: 390F - Green, 405F - Blue, and 420F - White. While the device is on, single-click to shuffle through the temperatures. The color of the light around the button indicates the corresponding temperature setting.
USB-C Charging: The Atom Dry Herb Vape is charged by a USB-C cable. We provide the cable in the box for you!
Battery Size: 1000mAh 3.7v with 3 minute auto-shutoff
Package Includes:
- DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer
- Cleaning Kit
- Packing Tool
- USB-C Cable
- User Manual
- Replacement Mesh Screens (2)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DubCharge
At DubCharge, we innovate by manufacturing products that meet your needs. Emphasizing on design, quality and functionality, we keep your experience in mind and create the best products to pair with your lifestyle.