The DubCharge Atom is a discreet, flameless, and palm-sized dry herb vaporizer kit that is easy-to-use. It has a ceramic chamber that allows you to enjoy your flower at high temperatures while conserving the taste. It also makes the device easy to clean in-between uses and last longer. Now with three distinct colors: Red, Blue and Black



Discreet.

Flameless.

Palm-Sized.

Easy-To-Use Vaporizer.

Features:



Ceramic Chamber: The ceramic chamber allows you to enjoy your flower at high temperatures while conserving the taste. It also makes the device easy to clean in-between uses and last longer.



Mesh Screen: In the nozzle to prevent any particles from passing through. Replacement screens are included



Cleaning Kit: Included in the package is a cleaning device to keep your Atom clean in-between uses.



Power On: 5 clicks to power on the device



Sesh Mode: Single-click to activate the device. The button will flash as the device is heating up. Solid color means it is ready to enjoy.



Temp Control: The DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer has 3 different temperature settings: 390F - Green, 405F - Blue, and 420F - White. While the device is on, single-click to shuffle through the temperatures. The color of the light around the button indicates the corresponding temperature setting.



USB-C Charging: The Atom Dry Herb Vape is charged by a USB-C cable. We provide the cable in the box for you!



Battery Size: 1000mAh 3.7v with 3 minute auto-shutoff



Package Includes:



- DubCharge Atom Dry Herb Vaporizer



- Cleaning Kit



- Packing Tool



- USB-C Cable



- User Manual



- Replacement Mesh Screens (2)

