Our new electric rosin press machine can be considered a more affordable version of the DW8000 model. Compared to the DW8000, this press has a less powerful engine with 5000 lb pressure capacity but keeps the dual heating plates of basically the same size, 3 by 4.8 inch, making it suitable for efficient home production. Its dual orientation capability allows for both vertical and horizontal use, enhancing versatility and convenience by adding the DripTech function. The user-friendly design includes convenient side clips for securely holding parchment paper in place during pressing, making the extraction process streamlined and effective. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 5000 lbs / 2.5 tons

Heating plate size: 3 x 4.8 inch / 76 x 122 mm

Maximum temperature: 499 °F / 259 °C

Temperature scale: Fahrenheit only

Power: 880 W

Current: 8 A / 4 A

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Weight: 45 lb / 20.5 kg

Dimensions: 17.6 x 10.7 x 8.2 inch / 45 x 27 x 21 cm

Package weight (with the product): 48 lb / 22 kg

Certifications: CE

Limited warranty: 2 years

