Dulytek® DHP7 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our 7 Ton hydraulic machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a 2" x 4" rectangular pre-press form, 2" x 4" filter bags of 3 mesh sizes (25, 100, and 160 microns, 60 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 7-piece tool kit, a non-stick silicone mat, a 4" x 6" cold plate, and four press magnet pins. The DHP7 itself features 6" x 2.5" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable leak-free bottle jack with overpressure protection mechanism, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing.



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Press Force: 14,000 lbs / 7 Ton

Plates: 2.5 x 6 inch / 152 x 64 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm / 44 lbs / 20 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 1-3/4 x 3-3/4 inch / 45 x 95 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Dimensions When Assembled: 4 x 2 x 2 inch / 100 x 50 x 50 mm

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total

Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass

Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated

Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm

Material: Food-grade aluminum

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



