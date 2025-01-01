About this product
In addition to the Dulytek® 3" x 5" retrofit rosin heat plate kit, this bundle contains all accessories and supplies to make your home heat pressing a breeze: an X-large cylinder pre-press mold, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, and a starter kit (a non-stick silicone mat, 2 stainless steel tools, 10 sheets of parchment paper, non-stick storage jar and four press magnet pins). The heat plate kit itself features 3 by 5 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton
Ram diameter: up to 2.16 inch / 55 mm
Heating plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg
Pre-Press mold internal diameter and shaft height: 1-3/16 in / 30 mm / 4-3/4 in / 121 mm
Filter Bags: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 2 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; silicone
Parchment paper: 10 x 7 inch / 254 x 178 mm; 10 sheets
Non-stick Mat: 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm; food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton
Ram diameter: up to 2.16 inch / 55 mm
Heating plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg
Pre-Press mold internal diameter and shaft height: 1-3/16 in / 30 mm / 4-3/4 in / 121 mm
Filter Bags: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 2 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; silicone
Parchment paper: 10 x 7 inch / 254 x 178 mm; 10 sheets
Non-stick Mat: 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm; food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
In addition to the Dulytek® 3" x 5" retrofit rosin heat plate kit, this bundle contains all accessories and supplies to make your home heat pressing a breeze: an X-large cylinder pre-press mold, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, and a starter kit (a non-stick silicone mat, 2 stainless steel tools, 10 sheets of parchment paper, non-stick storage jar and four press magnet pins). The heat plate kit itself features 3 by 5 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton
Ram diameter: up to 2.16 inch / 55 mm
Heating plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg
Pre-Press mold internal diameter and shaft height: 1-3/16 in / 30 mm / 4-3/4 in / 121 mm
Filter Bags: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 2 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; silicone
Parchment paper: 10 x 7 inch / 254 x 178 mm; 10 sheets
Non-stick Mat: 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm; food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton
Ram diameter: up to 2.16 inch / 55 mm
Heating plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg
Pre-Press mold internal diameter and shaft height: 1-3/16 in / 30 mm / 4-3/4 in / 121 mm
Filter Bags: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 2 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; silicone
Parchment paper: 10 x 7 inch / 254 x 178 mm; 10 sheets
Non-stick Mat: 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm; food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Notice a problem?Report this item