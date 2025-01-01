About this product
The bundle consists of Dulytek® 3" x 8" retrofit rosin heat plate kit and all accessories and supplies needed to make your home heat pressing a breeze: a 2 by 6 inch rectangular pre-press mold, 2.5" x 6.5" mixed mesh size filter bags, 30-sheet pack of ultra thick 12 by 14 inch parchment paper, non-stick silicone mat, 7-piece tool set and 4 magnetic pins. The caged heat plate kit itself features 3 by 8 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller that is equipped with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 60000 lb / 30 Ton
Heating plates: 3 x 8 inch / 76 x 203 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 13.5 lbs / 6 kg
Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Filter Bags: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Parchment paper: 12" x 14"; 30 sheets
Material: 60lbs / 89gsm; silicone coated
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 60000 lb / 30 Ton
Heating plates: 3 x 8 inch / 76 x 203 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 13.5 lbs / 6 kg
Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Filter Bags: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Parchment paper: 12" x 14"; 30 sheets
Material: 60lbs / 89gsm; silicone coated
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The bundle consists of Dulytek® 3" x 8" retrofit rosin heat plate kit and all accessories and supplies needed to make your home heat pressing a breeze: a 2 by 6 inch rectangular pre-press mold, 2.5" x 6.5" mixed mesh size filter bags, 30-sheet pack of ultra thick 12 by 14 inch parchment paper, non-stick silicone mat, 7-piece tool set and 4 magnetic pins. The caged heat plate kit itself features 3 by 8 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller that is equipped with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 60000 lb / 30 Ton
Heating plates: 3 x 8 inch / 76 x 203 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 13.5 lbs / 6 kg
Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Filter Bags: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Parchment paper: 12" x 14"; 30 sheets
Material: 60lbs / 89gsm; silicone coated
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 60000 lb / 30 Ton
Heating plates: 3 x 8 inch / 76 x 203 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 13.5 lbs / 6 kg
Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Filter Bags: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Parchment paper: 12" x 14"; 30 sheets
Material: 60lbs / 89gsm; silicone coated
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Notice a problem?Report this item