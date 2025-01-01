The bundle consists of Dulytek® 4" x 9" retrofit rosin heat plate kit and all accessories and supplies needed to make your home heat pressing a breeze: a 2 by 6 inch rectangular pre-press mold, 3" x 7" mixed mesh size filter bags, 30-sheet pack of ultra thick 12 by 14 inch parchment paper, non-stick silicone mat, 7-piece tool set and 4 magnetic pins. The caged heat plate kit itself features 4 by 9 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller that is equipped with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.



The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 80000 lb / 40 Ton

Heating plates: 4 x 9 inch / 102 x 229 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Weight: 20 lbs / 9.1 kg

Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm

Filter Bags: 3" x 7" / 76 mm x 177 mm / 36, 72, 90, 120 μm included / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass

Thimbles: 5; silicone; heat proof

Parchment paper: 12" x 14"; 30 sheets

Material: 60lbs / 89gsm; silicone coated

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



