The Connoisseur Edition – Sativa/Uplifting vape carts contain 940mg of all natural full-spectrum cannabinoids; Blended for a smooth taste and a potent, uplifting hit. These blends are for our sophisticated vapers who savor every pull.



Ingredients:



Made with hemp-derived delta 9 distillate and all natural botanical terpenes. THAT’S IT! 94% distillate + 6% terpene blend = 100% pure goodness.



Our vapes NEVER contain VG, PG, mineral oil, or any other fillers;



Battery recommendation:



Fits 510-threaded batteries. Recommend quality batteries for thick oils.



Blends:



Multiple flavors available to suite your needs. All are sure to please!



Durban Poison

Pineapple Express

Maui Wowie



Select the flavor profile you love!