The Connoisseur Edition – Sativa/Uplifting vape carts contain 940mg of all natural full-spectrum cannabinoids; Blended for a smooth taste and a potent, uplifting hit. These blends are for our sophisticated vapers who savor every pull.
Ingredients:
Made with hemp-derived delta 9 distillate and all natural botanical terpenes. THAT’S IT! 94% distillate + 6% terpene blend = 100% pure goodness.
Our vapes NEVER contain VG, PG, mineral oil, or any other fillers;
Battery recommendation:
Fits 510-threaded batteries. Recommend quality batteries for thick oils.
Blends:
Multiple flavors available to suite your needs. All are sure to please!
Durban Poison
Pineapple Express
Maui Wowie
Select the flavor profile you love!
About this brand
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
