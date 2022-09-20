About this product
The Connoisseur Edition – Indica/relaxation vape carts contain more cannabinoids than most brands on the market! Our carts contain 950mg of all natural full-spectrum cannabinoids; Blended for a smooth taste and a potent, uplifting hit. These blends are for our sophisticated vapers who savor every pull.
Ingredients:
Made with hemp-derived full spectrum delta 9 distillate and all natural botanical terpenes. THAT’S IT! 95% distillate + 5% terpene blend = 100% pure goodness.
Our vapes NEVER contain VG, PG, mineral oil, or any other fillers;
Battery recommendation:
Fits 510-threaded batteries. Recommend quality batteries for super-thick oils.
Blends:
Multiple flavors available to suite your needs. All are sure to please!
About this brand
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
