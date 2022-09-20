The Connoisseur Edition – Indica/relaxation vape carts contain more cannabinoids than most brands on the market! Our carts contain 950mg of all natural full-spectrum cannabinoids; Blended for a smooth taste and a potent, uplifting hit. These blends are for our sophisticated vapers who savor every pull.



Ingredients:



Made with hemp-derived full spectrum delta 9 distillate and all natural botanical terpenes. THAT’S IT! 95% distillate + 5% terpene blend = 100% pure goodness.



Our vapes NEVER contain VG, PG, mineral oil, or any other fillers;



Battery recommendation:



Fits 510-threaded batteries. Recommend quality batteries for super-thick oils.



Blends:



Multiple flavors available to suite your needs. All are sure to please!