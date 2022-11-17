24K Gold

Indica Hybrid



Flavor: Smells like an orange grove and tastes like a freshly-squeezed glass of OJ—with a slight peppery kick on the finish. You’d never expect it, except, well, we just told you.



Experience: Sorry, cannabis newbs. With a potency in the high 20s%+, this is best saved for experienced users. The high hits quick—and when it does, your senses will sharpen. Sounds and sights will become amplified. Also, time dilation and visual distortions aren’t exactly unheard of. You weren’t planning on going anywhere, were you?