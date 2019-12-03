Banana Punch

Indica Hybrid



Flavor: This strain is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Sorry Gwen, couldn’t help ourselves. But there’s no mistaking the subtle banana flavor here. This sweet, mild smoke brings the tropics to your palate, with its banana notes and citrus background. But if you’re looking to be, uh, discrete, keep this one on the low—this strain is particularly pungent.



Experience: The “couch-lock” is real with this one—but it’ll take a few minutes to get you there. After an intense onset, you’ll slowly ease into relaxation, creative thinking and with a high enough dose, a deep and restful sleep that counteracts the most stubborn of insomnia. Sleep tight, buttercup.