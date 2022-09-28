Critical Mass

CBD THC 2:1



Flavor: Critical Mass? Yeah, more like Big Cojones. The buds on this strain are so large they’ve been known to snap their branches in half. Expect some Kush and Cola flavors to come through on this highly-revered medicinal-like strain.



Experience: A powerhouse combo of Dinafem Seed’s Critical Mass and a secret strain from CBD Crew, the 1:1 ratio of this bud practically makes it medicinal. It’s used to help a wide-range of health concerns—it’s a regular ol’ Doogie Howser, MD.