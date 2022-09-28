Green Papaya (Green C)

Sativa Hybrid



Flavor: Ripe, juicy, unapologetically-dripping-down-your-chin mango—with all of the sweet and tangy pops of flavor this tropical fruit is known for. Oh, and the whole dripping down your chin thing? Don’t sweat it. It’s just a metaphor.

Experience: Invigorating. The ideal strain to perk you up during a mid-afternoon slump and help keep the mind focused and sharp as a tack. Energy drinks are so early aughts.