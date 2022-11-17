Mimosa

Sativa Hybrid



Flavor: Mimosa packs in all of the tropical, citrus-y goodness you've come to love in the brunch staple, minus the #basic status of being caught drinking one.



Experience: This strain lives up to its namesake. It's exactly what you want to kick off your morning-an energetic, clear-headed high that wipes the sleep from your eyes. Motivation and laser- sharp focus are hallmarks of Mimosa. So that pile off laundry you haven't touched in a month? (You know the one.) Let Mimosa go after it.