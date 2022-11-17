MotorBreath # 15

Indica Hybrid



Flavor: Despite smelling like you’ve stuck your nose in the tailpipe of a diesel truck, Motor Breath’s flavor is a bit all over the place—lemon, piney garlic, meat. It’s basically the bud equivalent of Ruth’s Chris.



Experience: Need a good laugh? This strain’s your boy, Blue. Relaxation, tranquility and a healthy dose of belly laughs are what Motor Breath does best. In fact, its effects have earned it a first place standing for recreational hybrid in the 2015 THC Championship.