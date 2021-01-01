Loading…
Dutchy

Dutchy Flower (Blueberry DY-I)

Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left.

Available in:
1gx1
2gx1
3.5gx1
