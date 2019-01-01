Dynamyc™ was developed in Israel after 30 years of research at Volcani Center (ARO) and by the team of agronomists, soil scientists and biologists at Groundwork BioAg. Dynamyc™ is a cannabis-specific premium mycorrhizal inoculant with two species of endomycorrhizal fungi at 900 propagules per gram. The species in Dynamyc™, glomus intraradices and glomus mosseae have been scientifically proven to have symbiotic relationships with cannabis plants. The high concentration of propagules in Dynamyc™ enables the fungi to colonize the roots faster and to begin transporting more nutrients and water directly to the plant. This symbiotic relationship helps increase yields, reduce plant stress, improve soil structure and more!