About this product

At 92mm, this Light Wood NonaVonG S has a spinning mouthpiece combined with a 45mm Body and a Titanium Tip. The midsection has trisected nonagon geometry making this VapCap a visual piece of art. The nine sides makes the device roll resistant and elevates the mouthpiece when placed horizontally on a flat surface. The midsection's airport allows the user to manually modify the air to vapor intake ratio.



**Coloration and/or grain patterns of wood may vary**

**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**