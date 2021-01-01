About this product

At 92mm, the OmniVap Titanium includes the Titanium Tip, Cap, Omni Mouthpiece and Condenser Assembly, and a 45mm Omni Titanium Body. Apart from the stainless steel cap, the OmniVap is made entirely of titanium and does not get hot even after prolonged use (except for vaporization chamber and titanium tip).



The Omni system has a specialized design to allow for simple adjustment of flow restriction, allowing complete control of the vapor to air intake ratio. Adjust by simply twisting the mouthpiece, which extends/retracts the condenser into the back end of the tip. It is not compatible with the M Tip or stem midsections.



**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**