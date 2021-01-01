About this product

At 109mm, the OmniVap XL Titanium includes the Titanium Tip, Cap, Omni Mouthpiece and XL Condenser Assembly, and a 62mm Omni Titanium Stem. Apart from the stainless steel cap, the OmniVap XL is made entirely of titanium and does not get hot even after prolonged use (except for vaporization chamber and titanium tip).



The Omni system has a specialized design to allow for simple adjustment of flow restriction, allowing complete control of the vapor and air intake ratio. Adjust by simply twisting the mouthpiece, which extends/retracts the condenser into the tip. It is not compatible with the M Tip or body midsections.



**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**