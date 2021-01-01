Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DYNAVAP

DYNAVAP

OMNIVONG XL DARK WOOD

Buy Here

About this product

Variable Vapor Flow Adjustment just like the OmniVap. This model includes a 14mm Dark Wood NonaVonG Stem midsection with Omni Mouthpiece assembly. With the 14mm taper built into the stem, it mates perfectly with most 14mm adapters. The Omni system has a specialized design to allow for simple adjustment of flow restriction, allowing complete control of the vapor to air intake ratio. Adjust by simply twisting the mouthpiece, which extends/retracts the condenser into the back end of the tip. It is not compatible with the M Tip or body midsections.

** Coloration and/or grain patterns may vary **
**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!