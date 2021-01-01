About this product

Variable Vapor Flow Adjustment just like the OmniVap. This model includes a 14mm Light Wood NonaVonG Stem midsection with Omni Mouthpiece assembly. With the 14mm taper built into the stem, it mates perfectly with most 14mm adapters. The Omni system has a specialized design to allow for simple adjustment of flow restriction, allowing complete control of the vapor to air intake ratio. Adjust by simply twisting the mouthpiece, which extends/retracts the condenser into the back end of the tip. It is not compatible with the M Tip or body midsections.



** Coloration and/or grain patterns may vary **

**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**