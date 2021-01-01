About this product

The “M” Starter Pack offers everything a new VapCap user needs. Featuring The 2019 “M” which is crafted from medical grade stainless steel and is the perfect introduction to DynaVap’s VapCaps.



This package also includes a Cyclone (Triple Torch) lighter which provides optimal heating results along with a Cedar or Walnut DynaStash. The DynaStash includes a VapCap garage, extra storage compartment and an integrated DynaMag. The DynaMag will secure your DynaStash to any magnetic surface, help remove a hot cap and hold any VapCap at attention. The DynaWax will help extend the life of the O-rings and when it comes time to clean your VapCap. The Pipe Cleaners are perfect for removing any buildup. This kit comes with every replacement part one would need for the “M”.



The “M” (2018 model) // Dynastash: Cedar or Walnut** // Hawk Triple Torch Lighter // Cotton Pipe Cleaners- hard bristle (5 pack) // DynaWax // 3 High Temp O-rings // 2 Condenser O-rings // 1 Replacement Part: Stainless Steel CCD



*Note lighter in this kit can be substituted with lighter of our choice at any time when the Hawk is unavailable

**Note alternative Dynastashes may be used due to product availability at time of order fulfillment.

***"M" comes packaged a complimentary tube to protect it during transit. Color may vary***

****No substitutions****

