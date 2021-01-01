About this product

Our latest DynaVap ‘M’ is deployed for use straight from the VapLab with the intent of providing the highest quality, durability, and experience for an extremely reasonable price. The 'M' is constructed from medical grade stainless steel to the exact dimensions of the original VapCap 'M'. The quality of our newest addition remains consistent with our entire line of products with additional robust durability. Alike all VapCaps, the 'M' arrives equipped with our signature temperature indicating cap providing simplicity and efficiency for all.



**Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**