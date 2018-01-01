About this product
Our hand crafted Hemp Tea brings the beloved properties of organic hemp flower to your hot (or iced) cup of tea. Popular for thousands of years and going no where, tea is a proven and effective method for consuming vitamins, nutrients and even cannabinoids found in the hemp flower.
Our Lion's Mane blend Hemp Tea offers a strong earthy aroma, a slightly dirty mouth feel and gentle “green” tea flavor. Easily enjoyed by cannabis and tea lovers alike.
– Lion’s Mane Mushroom
– 12 tea bags; 18g (.6oz)
– Brews in 20-30 minutes (or longer for an even stronger tea)
8% CBGa – No GMOs, additives, preservatives. 100% natural hand crafted hemp tea.
About this strain
Lavender, also known as "Lavender Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. According to growers, this strain has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.
Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
582 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Early Fruit Hemp Co.
I founded Early Fruit Hemp Co. to provide my friends and family in and around West Texas with quality, craft hemp and CBD products. I have been a witness to the benefits that hemp has on our physical health, our clarity of mind and to the planet we all share. Sourcing from farms who grow hemp using organic and sustainable farming practices is paramount to our philosophy and ensures the very best products for our customers.
Our hemp flower comes from small, organic farms across America who love what they do and truly care for each plant. Our salves and tinctures are produced by those same farmers, with CBD rich hemp oil extracted from those same plants! We know where our hemp comes from. So you get the best.
An equal to our passion for cannabis is our mission to change lives.
I first heard the term “Early Fruit” on the front porch of a small dress shop in the streets of Kariba, ZI. Today, years later, I donate a portion of my sales to Least of These Ministries whose focus is providing medicine and developing schools, churches, small business and agriculture in rural Zimbabwe.
