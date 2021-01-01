About this product

This is a specially formulated medicinal Hemp CBD Healing Cream designed for maximum strength, deep-penetrating relief of chronic and acute joint pain.

It reduces pain and inflammation in ligaments, arthritic joints and tendons. It also improves areas of compromised blood circulation due to current or long-term injuries.



The pain relief from this cream also targets carpal tunnel syndrome neuritis and soothes neuropathy caused by diabetes, Parkinson’s and other nerve based conditions.



Earth Milk takes pride in our production process and we believe the quality of the product is dependent on every step. Our Hemp CBD Healing Cream ingredients are NON-GMO. It contains premium essential oils and herbs that are loaded with cellular and neuron-level protective anti-oxidants, unlike most other brands.