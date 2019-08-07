Earthly Delights of Maine
Atomic Bomb
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Atomic Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!