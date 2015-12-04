Loading…
Logo for the brand Earthly Delights of Maine

Earthly Delights of Maine

Night Train

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 24%CBD

Night Train effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!