Earthly Delights of Maine
Night Train
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Night Train effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
