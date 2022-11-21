About this product
Smokes like a cigarette, tastes like cannabis - 2,000mg Total Cannabinoids per Pack.
Earthy Now Hemp Smokes are made from our proprietary High-CBD, Low-THC Cannabis Flower & Kief blend. 100% tobacco-free and Farm Bill compliant.
Each smoke is packed full of expertly grown, high-grade flower plus trace amounts of other active cannabinoids including CBDV, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THCA and THCV for a relaxing entourage effect. Hemp Smokes Blue and Hemp Smokes Green feature all natural, biodegradable papers and filters.
Hemp Smokes Original are full-flavor with robust taste, rich aroma, and a traditional burn.
Hemp Smokes Blue deliver a tasty, medium-body smoke with distinctive rich flavor and slow, satisfying burn.
Hemp Smokes Green are our lightest variety, bringing a bright mellow flavor with the crisp filtered smoke.
Our Hemp Smokes are a great alternative to tobacco and they’re federally compliant to ship nationwide and go anywhere you go.
Naturally organic, non-GMO and chemical free. No additives, toxins or pesticides of any kind…only the purest organic cannabis plants.
Sustainably grown hemp papers are made using the finest hemp pulp for a high quality slow burn and very little ash.
Earthy Now Hemp Smokes are made from our proprietary High-CBD, Low-THC Cannabis Flower & Kief blend. 100% tobacco-free and Farm Bill compliant.
Each smoke is packed full of expertly grown, high-grade flower plus trace amounts of other active cannabinoids including CBDV, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THCA and THCV for a relaxing entourage effect. Hemp Smokes Blue and Hemp Smokes Green feature all natural, biodegradable papers and filters.
Hemp Smokes Original are full-flavor with robust taste, rich aroma, and a traditional burn.
Hemp Smokes Blue deliver a tasty, medium-body smoke with distinctive rich flavor and slow, satisfying burn.
Hemp Smokes Green are our lightest variety, bringing a bright mellow flavor with the crisp filtered smoke.
Our Hemp Smokes are a great alternative to tobacco and they’re federally compliant to ship nationwide and go anywhere you go.
Naturally organic, non-GMO and chemical free. No additives, toxins or pesticides of any kind…only the purest organic cannabis plants.
Sustainably grown hemp papers are made using the finest hemp pulp for a high quality slow burn and very little ash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Earthy Now
Earthy Now believes in the healing power of cannabis. The small homegrown team is based in Asheville, NC and is dedicated to bringing Mother Earth’s Gift of cannabis to the people.
Earthy Now crafts strong and effective high-CBD, low-THC cannabis products featuring amazing cannabinoids like CBD, CBG and CBN in a wide variety of gummies, oils, lozenges, tablets, flower, pre-rolls and hemp cigarettes.
They sell direct to the consumer and offer nationwide shipping. All products are federally compliant, derived from hemp and contain less than .3% Delta-9 THC.
Earthy Now uses organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, and all of their products are third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The company offers a money saving Rewards Points program and excellent customer service.
Visit the website to learn more and order today!
Earthy Now crafts strong and effective high-CBD, low-THC cannabis products featuring amazing cannabinoids like CBD, CBG and CBN in a wide variety of gummies, oils, lozenges, tablets, flower, pre-rolls and hemp cigarettes.
They sell direct to the consumer and offer nationwide shipping. All products are federally compliant, derived from hemp and contain less than .3% Delta-9 THC.
Earthy Now uses organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, and all of their products are third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The company offers a money saving Rewards Points program and excellent customer service.
Visit the website to learn more and order today!