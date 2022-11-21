Smokes like a cigarette, tastes like cannabis - 2,000mg Total Cannabinoids per Pack.



Earthy Now Hemp Smokes are made from our proprietary High-CBD, Low-THC Cannabis Flower & Kief blend. 100% tobacco-free and Farm Bill compliant.



Each smoke is packed full of expertly grown, high-grade flower plus trace amounts of other active cannabinoids including CBDV, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THCA and THCV for a relaxing entourage effect. Hemp Smokes Blue and Hemp Smokes Green feature all natural, biodegradable papers and filters.



Hemp Smokes Original are full-flavor with robust taste, rich aroma, and a traditional burn.



Hemp Smokes Blue deliver a tasty, medium-body smoke with distinctive rich flavor and slow, satisfying burn.



Hemp Smokes Green are our lightest variety, bringing a bright mellow flavor with the crisp filtered smoke.



Our Hemp Smokes are a great alternative to tobacco and they’re federally compliant to ship nationwide and go anywhere you go.



Naturally organic, non-GMO and chemical free. No additives, toxins or pesticides of any kind…only the purest organic cannabis plants.



Sustainably grown hemp papers are made using the finest hemp pulp for a high quality slow burn and very little ash.